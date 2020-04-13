Transcript for People shot at California gatherings that took place despite stay-at-home order

Evening abstaining from these apartments off a pioneer in sterling where a party took place last night according to KC yes so there are 500 people here. Three separate shooting involving eight people occurred in just a matter of how burst overnight. One resident we spoke with leaves inside these apartments near pioneer drive and sterling bro. And says the shooting took place right in front of their door just after mic now. ACS so says six people I tending a large party or gunshots. And received nonlife threatening blues. Deputies described the victim as a girl and five adults neighbors say at one point eight not spy works going off. They realized it was a drive by shooting. After a shell casing like this one here's inside their home lady under a refrigerator they re not up buying three gunshot victims. And they helped him to safety. Debbie is confirmed they found at least 94 he sinks. Suspect information is not yet available as party Gilbert in the victims are not cooperating with officials this shares op but said the only suspect embraced at this time is that there are four black males and a white car and just before that about five novel way in south Bakersfield around 10:30 PM Friday night. Police say and analysts shot to death. At that lot or watch motel. On the 500 block of union app and sixth avenue the Bakersfield police department has a dip by the suspect as John Glynn heart it's an. Police are still looking for him and he's described as a 46 year old man. Standing at I'd be in nine inches tall weighing about a 170 parent. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket white T shirt and blue jeans and I was able to speak with residents of the motel to did not go comparable one camera. But they share that they are very concerned and disturbed about the shooting because the area it's full of the amazing children. They say crime does cart but nothing like this then around 1:30 this morning BP. 800 block plans wrote. Where they found a man shot multiple times it's out of a car and he is listed in stable condition but is unclear at V shootings are connected. And if you have any information either she is featured reach out to case DSL and the number on your screen and also to BP. For now in Bakersfield loves that it's wintry BC news connecting you.

