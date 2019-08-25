Transcript for 7 people shot in Maryland at 2-year-old's birthday party

Trouble to come to my community and provide facts about an incident that her next book. Preliminary information indicates that there was the birthday party for a two year old child. Or approximately a dozen people and at one point an individual approaches this group and they have been words exchanged. But shortly thereafter. A number of shots are fired into the party goers. We have seven people injured. Three are more serious or are far less theory all were transported by our fire and EMS department. Thank you Barksdale. Chief Frankel they're good workers for both of them he. Three more serious individuals are stable at this point preliminarily are expected to survive. Before less serious injuries are less serious and again they were transported partner. Right now we are not offering any useful information about suspects in this case we have more than a dozen. Witnesses that we are interviewing that are full investigation division right now we have our entire crime scene investigation division on scene right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.