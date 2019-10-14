Transcript for 1 person injured over false shooting panic at mall

As a recap you respond to lead after 3 o'clock today two shots fired in and around the earth at the town's animal you know officers already on the scene. And make contact with the victim seen. Experience made trauma injury. Were still receiving reports shots fired animals. We can lead. Agency in and around here to receive it started a coordinated response team animal. We've learned is that it is apparent victims sustained com and read my hitting is at war. As he was leaving that area. Detectives were able to actually recover those blood and hair on that it seems to be at this point. The source his injuries we have not. Identified. Any suspects. We have not identified any gunshots and fire any sort relative to shell casings rounds or anything of that nature. We've had received some tips the tips seem to center around. Loud noise that occur. And we've reviewed some video at this point if that meant Andrews a lot. That we've received some video at this point it indicates a number of people turning around one point and see if something happens or. Serving at this time specifically made in the ways that clause ultimately the panic. The according to remembers it there was something that happens that mall today. That caused people to get concerned a lot of people one so something some noise went off some type of thing we need to get to the bottom that it would hand. And determine what happened. We have not recovered Nikhil Casey's rounds of ammunition anything along those lines to continue to look in every potential option possible options.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.