Person of interest in custody for attempted rape of Central Park sunbather

The person of interest was in custody on a separate forcible touching case and hasn't been charged with the attempted rape, police sources told ABC News.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live