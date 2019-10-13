Transcript for 1 person shot at mall in Boca Raton, police say

As you know this is a very fluid situation so indecent acts understanding that the facts changed and much of this is candidate at this point. Right after about 3 o'clock today to respond to a report of shots fired around the court here it helps them all. We discovered hate mail on the scene suffered a problem that mailed it wouldn't. You gallery medical center at this time we expect that those injuries will not be like threatening. We anticipate maybe some other injuries minor injuries it falls as a result. Number of people evacuating the area. Although we do not have any other significant injuries. That reporting as a result of that. No additional gunfire reported after the initial reports. On the scene and and a plan on doing a very racist systematic. Clearing of the ball at this point we have swat teams we have teams from around this area and partners. Today from Broward Palm Beach our federal partners for being here going through this very very large. Seen here make sure and I'd say make sure that we can get folks out and a very timely but safe manner. Asked a lot of patients because this is significant scene that we have here. And make sure we protect crime scene investigators are Natalie hospital poring over the scene right now to determine what happened I can make any assumptions. About numbers. About suspects. We would ask if you have information on the give you a tip line and that line by 6116. 3359561. Or 163359.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.