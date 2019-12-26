Transcript for Person wanted in connection to Barnard College student Tessa Majors' murder located

NYPD says it is located at teen it was searching for connection with the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student Morningstar park died young man. Found was found in the Bronx question and then released into the custody of his parents. Thirteen year old has also been charged in connection with the case. But police do not believe he is the one who stabbed freshman tested majors earlier this month as a group tried to proper police question a thirteen. But ultimately released him as well.

