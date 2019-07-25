Petition aims to move Halloween to Saturday

The national petition has garnered over 60,000 signatures as part of a movement to permanently list Halloween as the last Saturday of October every year.
07/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Petition aims to move Halloween to Saturday
