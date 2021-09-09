Transcript for Petition to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship a ‘wonderful breakthrough’: Analyst

Now to the major news about Britney Spears a big win in her fight for freedom as her father Astor court to it and the conserve your ship that is controlled her life and wanting for thirteen years. In the pilgrim has the latest. A huge victory for Britney Spears in her flight to in your conservative ship. Britney's father Jamie spears a filing a petition through his attorney. To formally asked the court tick in the conservative ship. The filing reviewed by ABC news states she wants to live her wife as she chooses. Adding that he believes Britney is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this concern readership is no longer required. The 39 year old pop star brokers silence about the conservative ship back in June addressing the court for more than twenty minutes. Calling the court ordered conservative ship which is controlled in part buyer father Jamie spears. Abusive. In June Britney told the court she says she's not allowed to ride no car driven by or boyfriend or make her own decisions about birth control marriage or having more children. Jamie spears agreed last month to step down as britney's conservatory of the state but it was not until now he has said the arrangement should end. Britney's legal team. It's a goal britney's ardent fans and a free Britney movement have long fought for. Yeah now that Jamie spears is leading the case there's very few roadblocks to having the entire conservative ship will move. But her attorney Matthew Rosen guard say if the judge does agreed to dissolve the conservator ship. It won't be the end of Britney search for justice and accountability. Telling ABC news having exposed his misconduct and plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract. A multi million dollar settlement mr. spears has now effectively surrendered. Adding that he intends to depose Jamie spears as part of an investigation. Into financial mismanagement. Thanks to eve of trade data for more on Britney Spears' case we bring in family law attorney Christopher melt your walls are male church. His celebrity clients include Kanye West. Thanks so much for coming back on the show Chris. Wolf they sure haven't me in a sense of the significance of Jamie spears is filing do you think this spells the end of Brady's entire conservative ship. It supports a wonderful breakthrough because britney's been saying she wants to and the conservative ship overheard her father had previously. Opposed efforts to have them removed and now he's behind during he's saying yes. I will support. The removal. All these restrictions CN over Britney. And our dad Jamie spears had control over britney's money but for the last couple of years she was not in charge of what lawyers call her person that is the medical and personal decisions that were made on her bash so how much does his opinion really matter here and in a larger sense. Why should his filing cherry so much weight. Well yes and hadn't really much interaction with Britney for. Seems like a long time he had he had admitted they're not even on speaking terms. So I don't know what knowledge he has of of her functioning. I had the it is significant that he's supportive. The termination of the conservative or ship because he was really the only one standing in the way. Jody Montgomery the conserving her over the person expressed support for ending this conserving or ship. So is really up to Jeannie two. Basically stand aside and say yes this needs to be done also so I'm unfortunate. Dad. He's listening to his daughter we're gonna see some movement that there's a lot of details city yet to be. Taking care of this was a court imposed conserving or ship so genie can't just. Eliminated by his statement the court still needs to consider and rule on it. As either reports britney's attorneys alleging mismanagement. By Jamie spears what potential investigation into that look like and do you think that we could potentially see charges against Jamie spears if what Britney is saying district. Well Britney wants. An investigation to be done in her attorney says that that'll happen there's thirteen years of financial transactions. That Jamie spears. Oversaw. And this is the herd to worrying and all the income. Sales of property. So she's entitled to go back and reexamine all of those transactions. In investigate whether they were a result of fraud. Or misrepresentation. So she can do that if she wanted to there's a 48 million dollar. Bond on G mean that the court made imposed to serve in this role so there is some source of funds if she can prove. Any of these. Allegations are true. Chris Belcher appreciate you coming on a shell appreciate your time. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.