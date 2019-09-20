Transcript for Phil Hartman’s wife had drugs, alcohol in system at time of murder-suicide: Part 10

They looked like a happy couple, but today, this peaceful family portrait is shattered. Actor/comedian Phil Hartman and his wife are found dead in their Encino home. Saw it on the news and then I went -- what? The coroner has now arrived here in Encino, joining police in their investigation into the death of comedian Phil Hartman and his wife. This has got to be some publicity stunt, you know? Leave it to Phil to, like, turn the tables on everybody, you know? But -- it was just all real. In Los Angeles today, the actor and comedian Phil Hartman was shot to death in his own home, apparently by his wife, who then killed herself. It was, like Brynn shot Phil, then she shot herself. And it -- I couldn't -- what? What? It was so shocking that you couldn't even understand it. You couldn't know enough and be sad enough to cry in that The focus now is on his marriage with 40-year-old Brynn Hartman. They weren't together a lot. I usually see either him come and go or her come and go. Not -- they were rarely together. I've lost a sister that was such a wonderful person and a brother-in-law who was wonderful and it was very hard. It was -- it was like getting punched in the gut, because I knew my sister would never murder anyone. It was such a hard thing to face. The frustrating thing about this is that the question lingers in the air, why? There's nothing to fully explain or to put your finger on as to why Phil Hartman, even if his marriage was not the most successful, died in such a tragic, horrible, violent way at the hands of his wife. A toxicology report, which should reveal whether Mrs. Hartman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting, should be completed late next week. In the absence of any real solid information, it leads some people in the Hollywood ghunty to start pointing fingers. The blame game is on. One of the people who has a bulls eye on his back is Andy dick, who once gave Brynn cocaine at a party. And I think John Lovitz blamed Andy in a lot of ways for Brynn's relapse. John loved Phil and I know he was angry and he probably wanted somebody to blame, in a sense. You know, I was driving -- Andy never had a car, because Andy always was on probation. Vicki and I are driving out of the parking lot and John Lovitz stopped us and leaned in and whispered in my ear, I know you killed Phil Hartman. I was like -- what the hell are you talking about? And they just started to go at each other, you know, John was blaming Andy and Andy was fighting back. You gave Brynn cocaine that made her go crazy and shoot Phil. I'm like, no. No. I didn't cause her to relapse and I didn't give her cocaine and then she ran off, got a gun and shot her husband and herself -- no. That happened six months later. So, ABC news reached out to John Lovitz and he had no comment. Mrs. Hartman had a blood alcohol level of .12, as well as evidence of the prescription drug zoloft, which is an antidepressant and also showed evidence of cocaine usage. When the tragedy happened, there were so many different stories that were so far offbase, I just wanted the truth to be told. That there was a drug involved. It was prescribed to her that contributed greatly to both their deaths. On the anniversary of the murder/suicide, Brynn Hartman's brother is suing the maker of the antidepressant she was I did file a lawsuit against pfizer, alleging that the use of zoloft caused my sister not to know what she was doing and she shot her husband. And when she came out of that, she shot herself. Brynn Hartman was suffering ill effects from the drug, according to the lawsuit, telling friends she felt like she was going to jump out of her skin. The suit says the doctor told her simply to cut the dosage by half. To disavow or say, well, gee, the cocaine had nothing to do with it or the alcohol, of course they had something to do with it. The question under the law is, was the zoloft a substantial contributing factor? I believe that it was. At the time the lawsuit was filed in 1999, pfizer said there was no medical or scientific evidence that zoloft caused violent or suicial behavior. We did reach a settlement. Pfizer settled the case for $100,000 and there was no admission of any wrongdoing. But it's just a TV show. None of us really died, right gang? Right. Right, Phil. That was Phil's last line on "Newsradio." The next season started with the death of Phil's character, bill Mcneil, who had written letters to everyone in the event of his Distributed to the appropriate parties. It was happening while the camera was on us and as we were actually having to read these things outloud. Dear Beth. I am sorry about that time I said that your outfit looked like something you fished out of the garbage can after the circus left town. It was genuine. I don't think there was any acting going on, which is why it was so touching. Hi, I'm Troy Mcclure. You may remember me from "Ear wigs, eww." We love Phil and we thought there would be nobody else that could do his characters. Because it was Phil and he was so identified with those characters and he made them his own and to have another actor's voice come out of those characters just felt wrong to us. They were retired after he passed. We never had Troy or Lionel on Great presentation, Tim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.