Transcript for Philadelphia DA announces charges against standoff suspect Maurice Hill

We want to give you an update. On the charging status of Maurice hill and we also want to let you know which you can expect in the coming weeks and months from this office. First Maurice hill whose birthday is April 26 of 1983. Point I stressed because there are five. As I candidate Maurice hills where are listed with a record in Philadelphia and there has been some inaccurate. Information out there about which one is the one. Who is charged in this case the correct one is Maurice hill with the birth date of April 26 1983. He has been charged as follows. He is the one responsible for the standoff. And these are the charges as to the officers. Who were actually shot. He has been charged with attempted murder which is a first degree felony assault on law enforcement officer of first degree felony. Aggravated assault first degree felonies simple assault second degree misdemeanor and reckless endangering and endangerment. Of another person second degree. Misdemeanor. There are some. Officers who were fired upon but actually escaped. The house where this current and in those cases he is charged mr. hill's charged with attempt murder one. Assault of law enforcement officer aggravated assault also not for a reckless endangerment. For the officers who were shot at but held captive. Inside. The home in the 37 her block of north fifth street. Attempt murder assault and law enforcement officer act assault simple assault reckless endangerment of another person but also unlawful restraint. Which is a second degree misdemeanor. As for the civilians who were held captive in. The home of the 3700 block of north fifth we have violations of the uniform firearms act. A number of them including a first degree felony. We have causing or risking a catastrophe which is a third degree felony possession of an instrument of crime. First degree misdemeanor simple assault second degree misdemeanor we all separate us endangerment and unlawful restraint which is again a second degree misdemeanor. There are people charged with narcotics offenses in this case and they're charged with possession with the intent to deliver his first degree felony. Conspiracy is second we felony possession of drugs. Paraphernalia charges and also there's a charge of possession of marijuana. The narcotics that we know of at this time include arbitrage. And also. They include zero.

