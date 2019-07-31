Transcript for Philadelphia man serves 28 years in prison for murder he did not commit

49 year old Chester Holman around him loved ones and those who helped free him after 28 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit these. Grateful you know come so far from wrote to his journey is an amazing the and we never thought it would come ultimately. This let's put out a fight fight fight. 1980 want to Penn student was murdered in a botched robbery suspect said to be driving a white Chevy blazer the first letters of the license plate. Why AZ eight. Minutes later Holman was stopped driving a white blazer first letters YCA. He was convicted. Despite key witnesses recanting their testimony Holman remained in prison. The turning point his attorney says when DA leery craft Beers office recently discovered critical evidence. About another suspect in a white blazer with a white EZA plate. That had been suppressed that was V critic. Cool factor there were numerous other people that had renewed white Chevy blazers from Alamo rental card in Philadelphia that went out on the road that night. The head of the DA's unit that on earth the suppressed evidence as authorities knew about the other white Chevy blazer and the white VA placed. We are office continued to fail to disclose the information provided the white Chevy blazer. And the link between what we believe this the alternative suspects. That car and mine as for hold onto reaction to at all it's a coincidence but as always we knew it would work out there would figure out you know because I was innocent so. And exit taking a long time but we're here we're here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.