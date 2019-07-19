Philadelphia officers fired after racist Facebook posts uncovered

More
Thirteen police officers will be fired following a social media scandal involving racist messages.
0:54 | 07/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philadelphia officers fired after racist Facebook posts uncovered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Thirteen police officers will be fired following a social media scandal involving racist messages.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64442703","title":"Philadelphia officers fired after racist Facebook posts uncovered","url":"/US/video/philadelphia-officers-fired-racist-facebook-posts-uncovered-64442703"}