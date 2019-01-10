Transcript for Philadelphia officials announce indictment in drug bust with ties to China

Is a pleasure to be standing here today with our partners to announce this very important federal indictment for narcotics trafficking within the district. This is an important day one which one which holds accountable those half world away. For their roles in pumping Fenn hall and other dangerous synthetic narcotics into our communities in Pennsylvania and beyond. In march of 2017. HS IA and the Pennsylvania state police embarked on a collaboration. Of this investigation. Along with our other federal state and local partners. And this ultimately led to the disruption and dismantlement of prolific. Drug trafficking organization. Located around the world. The investigation began by targeting a business operated by David Landis which ultimately operated as a drop shipper in Pennsylvania for the smuggling operation. The three Chinese nationals named in this indictment acted as co conspirators in the organized business arrangement with Landis. That was responsible for distributing significant quantities of illegal synthetic cope yours such as fentanyl. While the investigation continues. To date we have learned that Landis is business was responsible for the importation. And redistribution of kilograms worth of highly pure highly potent Chinese sourced OP what's. They just side and the state police have linked this particular drug trafficking investigation to multiple victim overdoses throughout the United States. As the principal investigator bar for the US Department of Homeland Security. Beach SI has one of its major priorities to disrupt the illegal movement of narcotics into and through the United States. Our partnerships are key to our success. Which is why a few years ago HSI Philadelphia created a standalone cyber crimes task force which leverage is key investigative partnerships. Unique authorities. And technology. This task force has one primary goal. To identify cyber drug smugglers who deal death and perpetuate the nation spoke UA crisis through the exploitation of computers. These indictments in today's announcement falls directly in line with each assize priorities and the broader fight against GOP way to epidemic in our communities. More than ever HSI remained resolved to working shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners to dismantle these international drug smuggling schemes. Again I am pleased to join our partners to announce these indictments of this ongoing investigation. These efforts Hy lake importance of teaming together. And remaining invested in the community which we live and serve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.