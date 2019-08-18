Philadelphia police shooting suspect charged

More
The suspected gunman who unleashed a torrent of bullets at Philadelphia police while barricaded indoors was charged Saturday with attempted murder, court records show.
0:22 | 08/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philadelphia police shooting suspect charged
A man has been charged with attempted murder accused of shooting six police officers during a standoff thirty sexual Murray's bill. Also facing assault charges a judge denied bail prosecutors say he barricaded himself. Inside a row house on Wednesday and shot at officers who arrived to serve a drug warrant the six officers were shot were not seriously injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The suspected gunman who unleashed a torrent of bullets at Philadelphia police while barricaded indoors was charged Saturday with attempted murder, court records show.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65041011","title":"Philadelphia police shooting suspect charged","url":"/US/video/philadelphia-police-shooting-suspect-charged-65041011"}