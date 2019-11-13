Transcript for Philadelphia woman charged in murder of 4-year-old girl

It is horrific and child abuse their home eight stitches in her mouth. Zelaya was burned over significant portions her left arm her left eye. Those were some of the injuries four year olds are Singleton had when police discovered her inside this Paramount home last month. Initially responding to a call the childhood fallen two stories out of a window at the district attorney's office. Now says dial was discovered in his second floor bathroom with brutal injuries. Signaling use and abuse at the hands of 38 year old son Ilya brown. There are wounds all over her body that appeared to have been staged in healed at different times they they're fully healed injuries. But they were never. She was ever taken to hospital. The DA's office says they have been no notarized letter from 2016 getting custody of science at brown by the girls' biological mother. Her mother tells action news that her home was deemed unfit for kids by DH jets. And minority keeps out of the system she gave hurts you brown her step Brothers significant other at the time. But knew nothing of the alleged abuse. So we do not have any reason to believe they understood. What was happening evidence last couple years with her. Investigators say brown never admitted any wrong doing but apparently described herself as a home health provider. And convey to hospital personnel wins Iowa's rush to chop last month. That she did put the sutures and stitches in her self.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.