Philonise Floyd: ‘Blood is on that bill’

George Floyd’s brother and the family attorney, Ben Crump, discuss their reaction to the verdict and why they think the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is critical to meaningful reform.
8:42 | 04/22/21

