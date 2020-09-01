Phony agents scam Sandy Hook charity: FBI

Women claiming to represent stars including Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga posed as booking agents to swindle investors, according to the FBI.
0:27 | 01/09/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Phony agents scam Sandy Hook charity: FBI
We Laura love singer Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars is at the center of a concert booking fraud scheme tonight federal prosecutors in Manhattan say. Nancy gene encourage the Scott pretended they could book Timberlake for benefit concert. With a 100000 dollar deposit. Event organizers contacted them after the woman claimed Timberlake racist price. And offered up Mars instead in reality. Suspects have no apparent connection to either perform a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

