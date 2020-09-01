Transcript for Phony agents scam Sandy Hook charity: FBI

We Laura love singer Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars is at the center of a concert booking fraud scheme tonight federal prosecutors in Manhattan say. Nancy gene encourage the Scott pretended they could book Timberlake for benefit concert. With a 100000 dollar deposit. Event organizers contacted them after the woman claimed Timberlake racist price. And offered up Mars instead in reality. Suspects have no apparent connection to either perform a.

