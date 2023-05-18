Photo agency: 'No near collisions or near crashes' in Harry and Meghan chase

One agency disputes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claim that a papparazzi chase was "near catastrophic."

May 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live