Transcript for Physically apart but spiritually connected

In a world where so much human contact has been cut off there well we'll. The Jewish community of Baltimore like so many communities is finding ways to stick together and keep the faith. I mean business climate is sweating. And business lunches. Mode feature hop runs that condition. Popular Kosher deli in Knoxville Maryland just north of ball. A small neighborhood business really struggling. But people still need to eat they view. See you tomorrow many here need to eat Kosher and a local business leaders at a proposed. Iowa defeat staff and hospital in front half of all. While working overtime on our behead you update that local business later Ari groves. It's just seemed like the perfect synergy. To be able to get food from our local establishments are really good for business right now. And send it over to hospitals. Specifically the emergency rooms on the ice to use to. At the very least give them a fresh hot meal. Handoff at the hospital now pending agreement any. And for those Frontline health care workers lunch is served. You see the best and worst of people. In difficult times it's that we are privileged that we are truly as a community seeing. Best people why should also breweries the spiritual leader of the suburban orthodox congregation here. Corona virus pandemic shut down his synagogue but not his community we had a choice when we clothes that are synagogue but coming up now on three weeks. We could just shut down operations. Are we can figure out how to reinvent. Our community. Without being together. In the long long history of the Jewish which has seen so many into so many general so many tragedies. Camp you're in Milan. You feel that this moment you reinvent. You news our religion always teaches us that no matter what the circumstances. Adapt. Reinvent. And then do something spectacular. Sometimes the spectacular happens in seemingly ordinary way in shopping carts even ought not. Volunteer shoppers mostly younger thick schooled with fifth but you getting the groceries for older members of the community in the medically vulnerable. If an item is not there for you can find some people want you to give him a call to clarify. And you can offer substitute W zipper is organizing and innovating for the upcoming holidays passover box rather giving people a number of options. We came up with a box of items that give you everything that were two people when the overpass over passover comes this week. The holiday celebrating God's delivered. Of the Jews from bondage in Egypt. How will soon will be different this year so that's it's a great question and one in which. Occupies a lot of space in my heart and in my soul. And it's a time when families get together and it's a timer from these really pass on the traditions of our people. And one of the most heartbreaking things that we are seeing communal. Is that we are going to have many meat she arcs and patriarchs. Who are going to be alone. But life goes on even during a pandemic and for so many Jewish boys that means a bar makes for a joyous coming of age ritual. But Donald Tusk was really looking forward to him it's. Matters humor and it's was supposed to be ethnic chocolates is pretty room and there can be linked to the people there and TJ and photographer. You know my friends indeed there and it was in the Iran front. Instead it took place on Xoom the video conferencing platform. Oh yeah. Hundreds of people showed up rabbi sober presided from his home most. And it was plenty for. And the bar mitzvah boy gave his speech and when he finished Oakley something amazing when he finished everyone started dancing. So I was sitting I was sitting with my two sons in my study. And Reese that we held hands and we started dancing. And every one started dancing the. And that's all he. He's got some advice for other kids in for all of us struggling right now. Understand how you feel but. Maybe something can happen also at the end and did it it's the ship and meet its and he gave him. From his mouth that God's here. Terry Moran ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.