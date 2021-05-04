Pilot killed in small plane crash in Colorado

More
The pilot was the only person on board when the plane went down in the Colorado mountains.
0:45 | 04/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot killed in small plane crash in Colorado
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"The pilot was the only person on board when the plane went down in the Colorado mountains.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76884014","title":"Pilot killed in small plane crash in Colorado","url":"/US/video/pilot-killed-small-plane-crash-colorado-76884014"}