Transcript for Pit bull attack likely exposed dog fighting ring

Describe she's okay and 71 year old woman is in the hospital tonight after she was attacked by a dog at this home. They happened on sawmill road is. Quiet it's everything's quiet out here that's why we came Alina hair in. Nothing like this ever happens here in the country. One neighbor says he heard screams and ran to help her. Others say they saw several first responders pull up to the home in the moments later businesses are. Neighbors say that woman was airlifted from a field to right over here and shortly after that three animal control vans pulled up to this how. Deputies say they found fourteen aggressive dogs improperly restrained in lacking food and water they say he's John could have been used for fighting. And they they had a couple of counts but he never hear anything down here you never hear any. Travel and never never heard a tape editing on their. Good neighbors. We spoke to a neighbor who didn't want to go on camera but says she no 71 year old they've done. Deputies say she says family member who was tending to the dogs neighbors tell us about woman lives next to the home where this incident happened during their lives there's just this Swedish committee deputies say they don't have any information on that woman's condition. Just praying for him to Tony name. This have she's okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.