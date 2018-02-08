Transcript for Pit bull puppy with broken legs rescued from dumpster

Vernon a dumpster. And he actually had two broken links. I'm here she hasn't broken pelvis as well so we did some X raising on his fractures. And we reached out one of our local veterinarians who helps us out and she performed surgery for him injury here is too bad things. EEE is taking things strike is having difficulty with one of his back lanes right now but. He. Doesn't seem to slow him down he's trying to carry around and go check people out. He is a survivor and didn't. Again zones need edges it breaks your heart to think that something like this happens to a little aunt Agnes. There isn't a person doesn't love links he just hands me just loves to do public places.

