Transcript for Pit bull puppy recovering after being set on fire in New Jersey

F three month old puppy is now recovering after he was set on fire in New Jersey. And animal shelter says Tyler is currently on fluids and may require up plasma transfusion. Tyler was discovered about a week ago good samaritan witnessed the pit bull puppy and another job being set on fire. With a blowtorch. That person tried to treat Tyler's wounds but ended up having to take into an animal hospital because the injuries were simply to see you being here. The fate of the second doc is unknown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.