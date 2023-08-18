Pivotal day in court for suspect in killing of 4 University of Idaho students

What happens in the courtroom could change the entire case as Bryan Kohberger attorneys try to cast doubt on the DNA evidence against him.

August 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live