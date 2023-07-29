Plane pulled ashore after crash on New Hampshire beach

A plane was pulled ashore after the aircraft crashed on New Hampshire's Hampton Beach. The pilot was rescued by lifeguards and no injuries were reported, police say.

July 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live