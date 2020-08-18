-
Now Playing: Fox released back into the wild after concussion
-
Now Playing: National Park Service bear warning
-
Now Playing: Mischievous pair of raccoons frolic on family’s porch
-
Now Playing: Bears take a dip in backyard pond
-
Now Playing: Hippo nuzzles caregiver
-
Now Playing: Fire creates wall of smoke near Nevada-California border
-
Now Playing: Fire department rescues fawn stuck in drainpipe
-
Now Playing: Trump to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony
-
Now Playing: Two white suspects arrested following racial harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Adm. Brett Giroir questioned over COVID-19 testing in schools
-
Now Playing: Major development in 18-year murder mystery of music legend
-
Now Playing: NBA playoffs tip off at the bubble with virtual fans
-
Now Playing: California wildfires rage on as firefighters battle flames, triple digit temperatures
-
Now Playing: School districts prepare to safely reopen schools
-
Now Playing: New Zealand PM Ardern says Pres. Trump 'patently wrong' over coronavirus 'surge'
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 now the third leading cause of death in the US
-
Now Playing: Democrats kick off virtual convention
-
Now Playing: Vet lifts lockdown to treat pets