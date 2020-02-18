Plymouth Rock vandalized with red paint

The Pilgrim Maiden Statue and the National Monument to the Forefathers were also vandalized.
0:21 | 02/18/20

No one has been arrested or claimed responsibility for violating a national icon limit rock where the pilgrims landed nearly 400 years ago. With sprayed with the red paint and so were other monuments in the area about thirty miles south of Boston. The vandalism was quickly cleaned up and Plymouth Rock is again ready for the celebrations leader this year.

