Poisoned: America’s Fentanyl Crisis

America’s illicit drugs are being laced with one of the deadliest opioids ever created, killing in record numbers. ABC News' Bob Woodruff travels to uncover the epidemic of fentanyl poisoning.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live