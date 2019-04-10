Transcript for Police arrest Florida woman after parents find 24 pipe bombs

Last night just after 5 PMR deputies received a call from worried parents. They were concerned about their adult daughter 27 year old Michelle Coles. What checking Michelle Michelle's bedroom. Her parents found what appear appeared to be significant. To be a significant amount of pipe bombs and other bomb making materials. And numerous weapons. Her parents did exactly what we asked people to do. If you see something suspicious. Police say something. They immediately called 911. When our deputies arrived at the home on jagged cloud drive and why mama they recognize the materials were indeed. Bomb making materials. They suspected that there were numerous pipe bombs already made so they pulled out of the home along with the pairs. For safety and requested our bomb team respond to render the home safe. The amount of highly destructive matures we found in his home or astonishing. 24 pipe bombs. Smokeless pistol powder. Fuse material. 23 different knives. Two hatches. None shocks. Two BB pellet type rifles. Six BB pellet type handguns. And dozens of books and dvds about murder mass killing domestic terrorism and bomb making. What is even more frightening is that each pipe bomb contained nails. Metallic pellets or combination of both. And would have taken less than sixty seconds per device. That at the pat. To detonate. Each bomb. If used these bombs could have caused catastrophic damage and harm to hundreds. Even thousands of people. People right here and our Tampa Bay community. Deputies located Michelle calls that are job and she agreed to return home with them. Deputies were out or restaurant without incidence. Michelle Cole is now facing 24 counts of making a destructive die device with intent to harm. Colts admitted to detectives that she made the devices. And that she planned to use them. To her people. While this case is certainly alarming. Is not to demonize. And other individuals struggling but mental health. It is to highlight the importance of speaking up when you see something that isn't right and what can be prevented when you do. Who knows the amount of harm that could have been done or how many lives could have been lost. Had these parents not found the courage to call the sheriff. S office and seek help. We can't say it enough. If you see something. Say something. August a year ago our deputies that only time we've ever been to this home. We were called via online pretty company. They found it suspicious that she had ordered several men a fast manifest. And darkest instructions. And bomb making she became consumed with the Columbine and Oklahoma killings. So at that time she wasn't diagnosed with any type of any type of mental health diagnosis to time she wasn't cheat sheet stated at that time she wasn't. Her trenches work to harm anyone. On her parents say choose a little bit on the alt schism spectrum. And we felt comfortable that she was an harbor herself for others sat at that time. Fast forty here later again thank god these parents called us. What they suspected. And I can only imagine. How different caught it is. To turn anyone and intend to call on any individual that we suspect may be doing something. So destructive about it a lot when a family member you can appreciate the fact that these parents had encouraged to call us.

