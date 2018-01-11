Transcript for Police in California increase patrols after synagogue vandalized

Synagogue leaders say the principle of the preschool discovered the anti Semitic message when she came to work this morning. The message appeared in red spray paint on one of the exterior walls it Beth Jacob synagogue. Community members called police who arrived as the message was quickly handed over. We're told us surveillance camera picked up the suspect vandalizing the property and sealing a bicycle. Police are stepping up patrols a Jewish setters in the city in response to this. He sighed and such hateful I hate friends here in Irvine. You know especially after what we hadn't transferred here. Really Simon we are responding in matters we did falling because Ferguson by reaching out all our partners and assuring them that were there for them. And making sure that we stepped up or rituals.

