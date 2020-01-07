Police chase ends with man driving off cliff

More
Miraculously, the suspect suffered no injuries in the crash.
0:28 | 07/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police chase ends with man driving off cliff
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Miraculously, the suspect suffered no injuries in the crash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71559331","title":"Police chase ends with man driving off cliff","url":"/US/video/police-chase-ends-man-driving-off-cliff-71559331"}