Transcript for Police chief delivers Amazon packages left in middle of street

Tonight valley township police chief bright new hall took on a second job. It involves these Amazon packages and no they're not evidence of a recent big bucks. Started Saturday the phone call. From resident who says that they have numerous hours on packages lame stream from their house. The packages were found here at beacon street in Cambridge way he says since they tried Amazon to pick them up. But nobody came to tickle me back well what happens next might make you smile. The chief has taken it upon himself to deliver them. We follow him on two deliveries tonight the first was to a farm about 35 minutes away. Those with a two that we found for it you can see the whole family came out to take him. I think it just stays alive they're very kind people. Yeah happy to have her around Asia but they're definitely next we did some packages from Amazon com tonight township was to a woman thing if he's she says the police at first was problem in a scary feeling. I appreciate him yeah. Tonight we ask the chief why do this. It's the right thing to do I'm very lucky that my township. It's very caring township in my township supervisors are about their community and other communities and fully support us doing this kind of thing that before we left for the deliveries he shook this. Package. And those people might have even been waiting on medicine to lasers are very rural so they could be waiting for a long time.

