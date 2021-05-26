Transcript for Police department in NJ could be model for police reform nationwide: Part 4

Members of the jury, I understand you have a verdict. Verdict count one, we, the jury, find the defendant guilty. Guilty! Justice. In this one case, for this one family -- finally, it was not denied. But too many days, a new injustice. Over 1,000 people have been killed by the police in the year since George Floyd's murder, even despite more than 100 new reform laws. It may be true that the law cannot change the heart. But it can restrain the heartless. The country has given us the opportunity to lead. The George Floyd justice in policing act. Advocates hoping his death could serve to finally push through historic changes to policing across the country. We have 18,000 police departments in the United States, 18,000 ways of policing. That needs to be modernized, professionalized. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be transparency. And there needs to be accreditation. But federal reforms have stalled. The Floyd family on this grim anniversary meeting with president Biden and lawmakers. We need to be working together to make sure people do not live in fear in America. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, George Floyd's sister Bridgett disappointed that one year later, the act still hasn't passed. Biden has broke a promise. For so many people of color in this country, there is no time to waste. What did you think when you first saw the George Floyd video? I couldn't breathe. It's symbolic to how we come up as black men and women in this society, that somebody's on our neck. Daamin Durden grew up on the streets of Newark's hardest neighborhoods. When I seen the police, I would run. And I was a child. I didn't even do nothing. I looked at them as an occupying face. Newark, New Jersey, brick city, where in 2016, the government used a powerful tool, a consent decree, to force change in Newark. And the results, at least for now, are staggering. Crime has been steadily down. And in all of 2020, not one Newark police officer fired a not one. How is that possible in a large city in America? That's just one example of the results of all the work that's been going on in the city of Newark over the last at least five years. Right? The department of justice issued their findings report. Anything you can think of as being wrong in policing in the U.S., they said was happening here in Newark from, you know, bias in stop, searches and arrests, excessive force. It is a handbook on how not Yes. -- Police. Yes, yes, exactly. The consent decree compelled the city to make changes. They created and rewrote polices, hired more social workers, and greatly increased the diversity of its force. Now some within the city hope Newark could be a model of reform for the entire country. Come on over. I already know you -- you know, good soup. All right, now. What does the old guard say about this? Are they buying it? It depends on who you talk to. But yeah, I think they're buying it, because they see it's necessary. Some of them, I think that they see the old practices can't continue. I tell cops all the time, if you treat people, citizens that you police, like your family, we'll never have an issue. Reform in Newark only possible because the whole city has bought in. From the cops to the community. Quickly y'all, we just want to discuss some of things that we've been dealing with this The Newark community street team trains and deploys outreach workers to mediate high risk disputes, provide safe passage to and from school and provide community services and support. What's your mission? Well, our mission is really to bring healing to the community. You're not doctors, are you? We're street doctors. We're looking at violence through the public health lens. For the six years the street team has been in existence, violence has been nearly cut in half. You know, we're from the community. Many of us have been incarcerated ourselves. Now, instead of menaces in society, we're considering ourselves the mentors of society. Law enforcement will never be the -- the first point of contact for safety in our communities since the public execution of George Floyd. You know, people hear public safety and they think police. The word "Public" is there first. So, the public has to be involved. For all its success, a stark truth. Remember that unprecedented "No shots fired" streak? Broken on the first day of broken on the first day of 2021, when Newark police shot and killed an unarmed man. It's currently under investigation. Which is why some activists say policing can't just be reformed. It must be uprooted. These reforms are not working. What's needed is something that's more systemic and that deals with the root causes of why we were in these situations in the first place. The breathe act is a comprehensive approach. Over 90% of the breathe act is invest in the things we know keep communities safe. In the end, what plagues America did not start with police. Nor can it end there. We carry an incredibly shameful history with us in the United States. But we also carry the legacy of fighting and the torch is being passed to every single one of us to do our part.

