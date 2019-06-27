Transcript for Police eyeing old mattress in missing student case

Last night we excuse to warrant. One of many that we have served in the missing McKenzie. Elect case. And we will continue to do so as we develop leads throughout this investigation no arrests have been made. However the owner of the residence. Where we serve the warrant last night is a person of our detectives collected multiple items of evidence throughout the night. That are in the process of the intestine and analyze this will take some time. Last night several people. Made us aware. That he mattress and box for. That were given away from the residence at 547 north 1000 swept 1000 west. In fair or. We asked to those who took. Those mattresses or box springs to please contact foe for the police department. At 8017993. We would like to also collect those as part of its ongoing investigation and so we appreciate your help if you picked those sleepless. I also want to say that over the last couple days I've spoken with greatly. And I can tell you. Back and feel. The heartache. And pain. And the suffering in his forces who spoke. In my commitment to Greg was that we would do everything within our the solitude police department. To bring MacKenzie. And that is our charge. And that is what we've committed to.

