Transcript for Police find body of missing Atlanta student

One week ago on Friday. November 1. The Atlanta police department Tzipi missing persons report for Clark Atlanta University student. Alexis cross Crawford age 21. Today Alexis has body was found in a park. In to camp coming off a Columbia drive. Our investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects. As a result. Want our investigators are working on securing arrest warrants. For two individuals. Jordan Jones. Is a female age 21. And baron Brantley who has a male age 21. Jordan had been Alexis is friend and her room. While a motive has not been clearly established. The department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford. On October 27. And misses a few days prior to her being reported missing. In this report. Alexis described. Unwanted kissing. And touching from bear Brantley. Veron who is the boyfriend of Jordan Jones. Jordan Jones who is Alexis is roommate and friend. The case. Has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible. And has been absolutely heartbreaking. To all of the APD investigators who worked on this diligently. And around the clock I say thank you. Thank you for treating Alexis as if she was one of our own family members. And to Alexis is family. Our hearts go out to you. And so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a batter Andy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.