-
Now Playing: Bear and boy jump for joy
-
Now Playing: Trio of bear cubs rescued
-
Now Playing: Police free bear that broke into car
-
Now Playing: Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home
-
Now Playing: Family sues after LAPD officers kill victim, alleged attacker
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old breaks Michael Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly
-
Now Playing: Man describes horror of waking to find son being assaulted by stranger
-
Now Playing: July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East
-
Now Playing: Suspect in slaying of former Bush doctor had 20-year grudge: Police
-
Now Playing: Special counsel tells Trump legal team he wants to talk to president: Sources
-
Now Playing: How 3-D printed guns are made and the growing security concerns they present
-
Now Playing: Day two of Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Child escapes car moments before alleged car thief drives off: Video
-
Now Playing: Why social media networks are under scrutiny over election interference
-
Now Playing: Cardiologist killed by man with grudge, police say
-
Now Playing: Police officers resign from town that 'cares so little about us'
-
Now Playing: Colorado man fatally shot by police was a Bronze Star recipient
-
Now Playing: Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse
-
Now Playing: A look back at Season 21 of 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Omari Hardwick on experience with police, 'Power' and more