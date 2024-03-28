Police investigating deadly Rockford, Illinois, stabbing spree

Questions remain after authorities say a man went on a violent rampage in a residential neighborhood in Northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon, killing four people and wounding seven.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live