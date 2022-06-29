Police, mother seek public’s help to find Houston drive-by shooter

Kristena Watters was taking her children to get ice cream when her 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in a Houston neighborhood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live