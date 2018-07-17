Transcript for Police nab 'possible serial killer' wanted in connection to murder spree

Here's pressure that Gonzales this morning at approximately 7 AM or sick in bed go to Vegas was taken into custody. Initially at about 6:13 this morning. Once again an alert citizen called in a suspicious vehicle Paul. Our deputy responded very quickly. Arrived a couple minutes after and began searching the neighborhood. Right here in the site fierce hyper serious it was possible that he was that case in the neighborhood in search of his next victim so thanks to the alert work of that. Citizen and swift action we were able to a get involved. The other deputy began searching the neighborhood and came upon the vehicle the vehicle that we had present it to the media. And he was still in that same Nissan. Centro. And he spun him around tower oaks in Jones. Brief pursuit began at that point that lasted about fourteen minutes. And about again 6:56 this morning. He was taken into custody after that brief. Vehicle pursuit at the 121100. Block of Wear them laying. Bland yet which is here in north Eldridge park park park which parkway story at all but it's been a long night. And ortho Eldridge parkway and off road. And that's where deputy Reyes with the hers county sheriff's office and of the Harris manager's office deputies. Quickly we're able to take him into custody without incident that point. So we're very relieved this morning because again we feel that he was possibly casing the area once again run in the sniper site there area. Which he was known to frequent and so it was possible that he was. Looking escort his next victim and so we're very relieved thank you very thankful to the citizens. Here's Johnny for calling in being diligent and reporting this too was so that we can take action so.

