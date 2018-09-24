Police officer fired after fatal shooting at wrong apartment: Chief

Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was fired Monday over fatal shooting of Botham Jean.
0:27 | 09/24/18

We've just learned. The police officer involved in a shooting in taxes has been fired. The Dallas Police Department fired officer amber Geiger after an internal investigation. She is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her neighbor pastor Bob and John. Geiger shot Jeanne after allegedly coming home to the wrong apartment thinking he was an intruder. The firing comes after days of pressure to fire officer Geiger.

