Transcript for Police officer fired after fatal shooting at wrong apartment: Chief

We've just learned. The police officer involved in a shooting in taxes has been fired. The Dallas Police Department fired officer amber Geiger after an internal investigation. She is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her neighbor pastor Bob and John. Geiger shot Jeanne after allegedly coming home to the wrong apartment thinking he was an intruder. The firing comes after days of pressure to fire officer Geiger.

