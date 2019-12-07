Transcript for Police officer fired over victim's missing $500

Chief has got what she's got before her. And for whatever her reason is she felt it was the right call an exclusive interview Atlanta police union boss Vince champion defended officer Ke Cher rich burg. Think the jump to conclusions at this point chief Erica shields fired rich -- after accusations she stole money. For murder victim to Mel Harris last month the Lonnie call your tried to help parents after he was shot and found a wallet and a water K. Japanese I 600 dolls or maybe even more. We're harris' wife reported the money missing a peavy started investigating officer rich Burke. APV case file includes a voice stress test but suggested rich birds denials were on truthful. Also rich brooks' response. I've never took anything from the guy and I'm not sure why it was giving deception on the reading I gave my truthfulness statement. Rich Brooks body camera video shows an EMT. And a wallet too rich berg. About a minute later police they video shows rich burg holding the wallet but now with no money in it. We don't feel that she ever saw that there was money and so for her to not know there was any money. Don't think that's out of a remote possibility.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.