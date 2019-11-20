Officer shot in head while pursuing bank robber A 17-year veteran of the Chicago police department is recovering after he was shot in the skull during a gun battle with a bank robbery suspect Tuesday night.

Police body camera shows moment abducted 8-year-old girl is found alive: Part 2 ABC News obtained Fort Worth police body camera footage showing the moment when officers burst into a hotel room to rescue the child and apprehend the 51-year-old suspect.