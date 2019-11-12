-
Now Playing: Shooting in New Jersey leaves 6 dead
-
Now Playing: Six people killed in Jersey City shootout, including officer
-
Now Playing: Apple introduces $50,000 computer
-
Now Playing: Pitcher Gerrit Cole signs $324 million deal with Yankees
-
Now Playing: Shooting that killed 6 at Jewish deli in Jersey City was 'targeted': Officials
-
Now Playing: Police officer among those killed in Jersey City shootout
-
Now Playing: TX police sergeant killed after suspect struck her with vehicle
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pigeons wearing cowboy hats are roaming Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox, Lorena Bobbit join forces on new project
-
Now Playing: Employees surprised with $10 million bonus at holiday party
-
Now Playing: Family files lawsuit against cruise line after toddler’s death
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness to Pensacola naval base shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Trump says House Democrats' articles of impeachment attempt to stop his second term
-
Now Playing: Winter storm makes for messy commute as deep freeze looms
-
Now Playing: Family sues Royal Caribbean for toddler’s death
-
Now Playing: Pawn store manager saves baby who fell off counter