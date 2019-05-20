Transcript for Police officer shot dead, 2 others hurt; suspect on the run: Chief

An approximate T and T and PM last night. Options of Auburn police division responded to the 3000 block of why our road. Just outside armored. Four they domestic. Situation domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at that location. They were met by an individual who was armed with a power. That individual did are on the officer's. Three of them were wounded. Unfortunately one of the officers was fatally wounded. Two others who were seriously injured one of them will be released the other one is expected to recover. Grady Wayne Wilkes. A white male suspect whose twin here's a page. Last seen. All right and ever considered dangerous. Obviously are urging citizens to stay out of this area until we are able to take. This individual into custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.