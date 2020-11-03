Transcript for Police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in Arkansas

I want it every segment on the officer involved shooting this evening not be picky questions. Or right now. Progressives. Have possibly 630 in the seat in the officer Richard Sharpe the Hot Springs police department conducted a traffic stop in other waters in which street. During a traffic stop officers from chart was shot in the line of duty. Unfortunately. Much of her Trier has. Past waded in his injuries. They suspect was also shot in the encounter he can betrayed toward a local hospital. Being from the investigation has been turned over to the Arkansas State Police in the interest of transparency. At this point we disaster. These thoughts and prayers are with the officers from chart is mainly. And that is being angered the Hot Springs. This point we're not releasing suspects information or in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.