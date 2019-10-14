Police officer shot near parking garage

More
A Maryland police officer was shot just outside of Washington, D.C., after reporting a disorderly subject in a parking garage shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.
0:30 | 10/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer shot near parking garage
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"A Maryland police officer was shot just outside of Washington, D.C., after reporting a disorderly subject in a parking garage shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66262335","title":"Police officer shot near parking garage","url":"/US/video/police-officer-shot-parking-garage-66262335"}