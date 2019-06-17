Police officer shows off dance moves during race

More
The officer had some downtime while on the streets of Merrimack, New Hampshire.
1:10 | 06/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer shows off dance moves during race
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"The officer had some downtime while on the streets of Merrimack, New Hampshire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63767278","title":"Police officer shows off dance moves during race","url":"/US/video/police-officer-shows-off-dance-moves-race-63767278"}