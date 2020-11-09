Transcript for Former police officers charged in George Floyd’s death to appear in court

The former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will appear in court today for a hearing. The four X cops are asking for separate trials as they each try to defend their role in Floyd's death Alex president may Annapolis with more on not out it's good morning. Hey Dan the four former officers accused in the George for a case are expected to be in court for a hearing that. It's expected to be jam packed with the number of motions from both the prosecutor and the various defense attorneys now. Among the motions expected to be discussed will Derek show been seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck. And the other three former officers charged with aiding and abetting show but be tried together or separately. Also a motion for a change of venue and several motions involving the rules for selecting a potential jury. Now the judge has already set a tentativeness start date for march 8. A 20/20 one. For a trial Diane right Alex Perez thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.