This is an ABC news special report. Good afternoon everyone I'm Diane Messina were coming on the air with breaking news right now law enforcement for us sources tell ABC news a short time ago. Capitol police opened fire at the north barricade of the capitol complex we're told a vehicle tried to go through a barricade actually hitting. Two officers those two officers are said to be injured. One critically and one of those officers at least has been transferred to the hospital who want to go over suspect is now in custody and I wanna go over to our Chief Justice correspondent. Pierre Thomas for more on what we know so far Pierre. We're being told it all three individuals including. The suspects have been transported to a hospital but again the information that we have so far is that a vehicle. Rammed. After breaking through a barrier here. A couple of officers injuring those officers are our sources are telling us that the officers are fired on the suspect. We are still getting additional details but obviously. The capital has been on a sense of heightened alert since the January since. Six insurrection. I think it started this scale back some of the perimeter fencing. In recent weeks but. Obviously this incident has law enforcement responding again the suspect it's incomplete. We're being told he's been transported to the hospital. Officers have been injured. We understand at least one of the officers we have been seriously injured. Unfolding story we're still trying to get additional information on the circumstances and a YY. What is clear why look it's clear your breached. Turner Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas that want to bring in. FBI agent a former FBI agent rich Frankel for more on this Richard we know that the capitol police also sent a note out to hill staffers telling them. Snow exit or entry into any of the buildings to avoid exterior windows. What's going through law enforcement mind right now on what are they trying to do to secure this area and get to the bottom of this especially give in. We just have the capital insurrection march. Exactly you know because of actor gonna be on heightened their already on heightened alert and other. And L gates if they have a red alert on rental you know there that. The anti capital is going to be a lot panel to make sure that everyone receipts and secure that there is no follow on it com. Incident again we don't know for sure that this well is and it and act of terror or insurrection but they're gonna act. In that capacity it until they know. So he stated BC its aren't. And no bill. Two everything they they can to protect those who are in the capital. And not only the capitol police to begin this of course the National Guard. And ordered federal agencies that have responsibility. Cheeky Kiet and the national capital response seems. Unsure of noted pipes in every started to look into this matter you have a car and you have a person so you actually have quite a bit of information. That is pandered to be analyzed to determine. Com who the person is. Now we're to persons from. Don't go into social media they'll go into everything that we can come. As soon as possible to again apply Kunduz Christian news. What is it 88. What did at an act. Two record against a capital what did inaction and we're yet of course until asleep. You know and escort we just don't know. Yet it is important to note that at this point we're not sure if this is intentional not investigators are trying to put that all together now. I also want to bring in former FBI agent ABC news contributor Brad Garrett on this could spread security's been so high. Since March there in DC how vulnerable our capitol police to an attack like this given how high security has been. I'm Mary and the reason why Diane me is that they also have to walk a perimeter or oral bicycles. And so the bear out amongst the pummeling. I have to know what tank trap he drove around but but this you can drive around them with some difficulty. Between independence and constitution. And a I would be surprised that this isn't actionable obviously will have to figure that out. But in the capital is such a now a symbol. To a lot of people or may need motivation from obviously what happened on January shakes and there's a lot of folks. Associated with that crowd but still want to harm people look at capital so you know it isn't that what do we'll have to see side. It it could shined another lie in in that you can't literally. Shut down the capital. So no one can move traffic so has to move in clearly someone got around the barricades today. And we have ABC news reporter Josh from our goal and with us to Josh what's the latest on what we know so far I know it's really early. But obviously it's really early to and the that somebody tried to break through barricades there we know there are barricades that have been their commercial art can't afford on January 6 we know that the vehicle tried to get through and didn't stop. Which is concerning to begin with because of its a mistake you know typically people will walk at a barricade net. Stop moving on to the person didn't do that and then police opened fire and that's what they would do that it. Is potentially lethal threat question now investigators think it's situation has gotten credit moment. Investigators are going to be concerned pay is there something else that's about to happen patent and that the most dangerous thing. Giving us something I'm not saying it is that nobody saying that the airport the second thing is what went on here could it be just. God forbid yet that it was a terrible incident or accident somebody actually behind the wheel and hit. He had to get out of we've seen that a million times critic Leah. Driving under the influence or could it be somebody who was actively trying to perpetrate. What we do know is that law enforcement is on hedge. January 6 is what happened we know there was an insurrection at the capitol and we we know that. We have been looking at the intelligence and law enforcement information. To see if there was a threat to the capitol today that doesn't here to beat a case. But then we also know we're in the month of April law enforcement domestic terror experts are always concerned about the month of April because we have a long history terrible history in this country. A violent incidents in the month of April the worst of course being the April 19 anniversary of the Oklahoma City bomb. And and Brad as Josh pointed out you know one of the big concerns whenever anything like this happens even though we don't know if this was intentional one of the big concerns is. That it is intentional and that it's not just going to be this one isolated act so what does law enforcement do at this point. To try to ensure the rest of the complex in the city is safe. Well the reality is if you want to stop these huge you can literally have to create. Fenced barricades around the tank traps now let comical all sorts of problems with traffic but. I think the reality diet is there's going to be a sort of don't kill and vulnerability. Unless we mentioned earlier of people in uniform. But and because they obviously represent the capital. So it will it will only she perhaps. Additional officers. Maybe even in their defensive posture at some of these locations in other words as somebody walk. The route that they walker on a bicycle or on a scooter around the capital wouldn't be some sort of detention posture built around that person. It's taking time out obviously poor. People driving cars were complete but. You know car remains are inherently difficult to stop it because obviously anybody can do one that they're selling client. Eight expect to see more officers out into the concede posture on getting guests deletion. In the near future. I want to bring in Elizabeth Newman former assistant DHS secretary. Elizabeth I know that you specialize in tact counterterrorism and threat prevention so what goes through your mind when you hear about. An incident like this. Well Diana you know we April historically is a month where we see a lot of activity by domestic violent extremist. We also have been told by the FBI and IPH chat. That we remain at a very heightened risk for violent extremists conducting attacks are achieved something like tense. And it can quite clear in her for more. And if we eat all need to stay vigilant we all need you. And would be on the look at first things. Or out of the norm and if you see something say something it is it likely going to be challenging for us. And I want to go back over to our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas peer what are you hearing from law enforcement officials. As to how they're proceeding right now. 100 in this situation there you who continue to look at the suspects information whatever they can glean as quickly as they can do. A background check in again to get it the motive would be able to speak to them give them some information the good thing there's sources or noting that look to capital. Really doesn't have anyone in terms of members of congress cleared the senate they are working to date because it's Good Friday. They're really not in session and the that old piece of some relief because it took was. Something that was intentional clearly the person. Was not attacking. At a comfortable here at times they just don't know at this point and one thing we should make clear is that. Washington. Unfortunately. In recent years is gonna come a place where people who have various issues. Was still look. And become a law enforcement problem. Sometimes they just need to know. Sometimes there are people who again drive cars erratically he's going to law enforcement have to deal with some doubts. Since we insurrection law enforcement officials have been extremely concerned about the could. Consensual or more pilots being at the capitol but. And they know the capital it become a beacon for activity. The question is why this person. The drive past the barrier into those officers. Again the early stages of the investigation and no longer are we FBI. All on what officials. Gathering information on this I think what's been happening. Can investigators no doubt trying to. Uncover that it what's the motive behind this whole thing or is it an accident that pier as you mentioned this city has been. An attraction for security issues over the past two years and I want to bring in Mary Alice parks. Our correspondent who's at the White House now Mary I was given out tends to city has been as of late what's it like there at the White House right now. Yet and we'll. As the president is not here he left this afternoon for Camp David he's arrived at Camp David his plan to spend. The Easter holiday there with Stanley and the news of the situation started to break while reporters I was when their purse in the white house press briefing room. As the press briefing was going on we ask Saddam Press Secretary Jen Saki about. The developments we were informing her of the news. You she said that she's not aware of any X until further security measures are locked down here at the White House likens I need to hear from where I'm standing it doesn't seem like there's. A heightened lock down sort of posture. But that said here at the White House we still haven't expands its perimeter skills of the public still cannot come up. Today gates right on Pennsylvania Avenue there's been that expanded parameter. Since January 6 here at the White House. No that rumors started to change just this week in the last few days we've seen some of the by tracking change we know that this White House has been eager. To get the public back closer to get. A more sense of of normal security here at the White House it's hard to imagine how the horse bonds at this point. I you know didn't that get its image and Zaki said during the press briefing she reminds everyone who travels with the president. He's not alone he's obviously with a representative from his national security team. With a net a deputy chief of staff some infamous press team giving him a reports and updates when it. Actually things like this in emergencies happen Diane. Primary on sparks their from the White House we are getting live pictures or not you can see the heavy police presence. There around the capital investigators try to uncover whether this was an intentional act someone trying to drive through the barrier there at the capitol or whether. This was something that was just an accident. I wanna go to Josh my goal again our reporter there just walkers are a little bit as we look at these live pictures. Walk us through what's happening there and how this system worked in this case. Look at things that people remembered and it that this is not January 6 we saw a complete failure of law enforcement and safety measures of precaution that the capital. Very very different today we're seeing you know the barricades were that's what barricades are that you really can't shut down a democracy like Bradley saying earlier you know Washington is meant to be don't compete you know an open city and then we can intact two two decades ago when they first talked about. Shutting down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House and about how really controversial that wasn't it did message that it was sending. You know. Washington is supposed to be open their big beautiful boulevards are both sides of the capital city need to have the precautions in place in order to make sure you can keep it open that was that failure January 6 vs today. We have an incident that looks like it's done for the moment thankfully and we have a situation where somebody was trying to break through and the concept where they are doing their jobs. Stop to. And and we'll know more about about what this individuals trying to do but but the key thing is that that issue going to. Want to keep an open society like we had you need to make sure you have the safety precaution than that. Asked the real difference with the six where law enforcement was aware of a threat. As especially did the Capitol Hill police chief has said they were aware of a threat and they didn't act on what he knew it could happen. And again we're looking at live pictures now what look like National Guard troops. And position as you said this is a very different kind of law enforcement presence at the capitol now then we store on January 6 when they were clearly on prepared we've also seen. That heavy police presence outside the capital and here you're looking. At the scene again capitol police say someone rammed a vehicle into two capitol police officers two suspects are injured. Two officers I should say are injured a suspect is in custody and capitol police. Did fire shots in the incident. It's it's still a developing story but right now it seems this incident. Appears to be over again investigators are chill trying to look into whether this was an intentional act. Or whether it was an accident we are going to continue to monitor this developing story for now. 