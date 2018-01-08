Police officers resign from town that 'cares so little about us'

More
The four-member police department in Blandford, Massachusetts, resigned on Monday.
1:34 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers resign from town that 'cares so little about us'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56971943,"title":"Police officers resign from town that 'cares so little about us'","duration":"1:34","description":"The four-member police department in Blandford, Massachusetts, resigned on Monday.","url":"/US/video/police-officers-resign-town-cares-us-56971943","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.